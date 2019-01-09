× Teens who attacked priest outside Collinwood church to be sentenced

CLEVELAND – Two teenagers involved in the attack on a Catholic priest outside a Collinwood church are scheduled to be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

Jaylen Miller, 17, and Terrance Kimbrough, 16, each pleaded guilty to charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property in the December 2017 attack.

Rev. John Kumse was walking from a chicken coop on church grounds through the parking lot of St. Mary’s Church when he said two teens ordered him to hand over eggs he was carrying and then fired gunshots at him.

Cleveland police later arrested four teens and recovered a stolen minivan used during the attack.

Amin Walker, 17, was indicted on charges including attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty.

In November, Kenitra Robinson, 19, was sentenced to probation and community service on a gun charge in connection with the attack.

*Continuing coverage here*