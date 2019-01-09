State medical board to consider more conditions treated with medical pot in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state medical board is reviewing petitions asking that opioid addiction, autism, depression and other conditions be treated with medical marijuana use in Ohio.

Cannabis products are becoming available in Ohio dispensaries over the next few months following delays in rolling out the program last year.

Patients need a physician's recommendation to buy medical marijuana from such dispensaries to treat allowable conditions, which currently include AIDS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, cancer, epilepsy and several other maladies.

The medical board scheduled a meeting Wednesday to review petitions for adding several new conditions. Any petitions that meet initial requirements will then be reviewed by experts for possible recommendation of inclusion on the list of allowable conditions.

Decisions on new conditions must come within six months.

