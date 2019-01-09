South Euclid Police: Man used duffle bag to steal $270 worth of shrimp, steaks at Giant Eagle

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Police say a shopper at a South Euclid grocery store used a duffle bag to steal over $200 worth of shrimp and steaks.

Terrell Allen, 56, was stopped and detained by management at the Giant Eagle on Mayfield Road Tuesday for theft after passing all points of sale, according to South Euclid Police.

Officials found Allen had allegedly put concealed bags of shrimp and packs of steaks into a nylon duffle bag. These food items valued $271.

Allen was reportedly arrested and placed in the South Euclid Police Department jail on the charge of theft.