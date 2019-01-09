× Report: Freddie Kitchens to be named new Browns head coach

CLEVELAND — Freddie Kitchens will reportedly be named the Browns new head coach later today, sources told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Kitchens, who in eight weeks rose from unknown assistant to hot coaching commodity, became the seventh candidate to interview for Cleveland’s juicy job on Monday.

Kitchens met with members of the club’s search committee led by general manager John Dorsey and including owner Jimmy Haslam, who were already impressed by what the 44-year-old did on an interim basis.

Kitchens began the season coaching running backs before being promoted to coordinator when Todd Haley and coach Hue Jackson were dumped following a loss in Pittsburgh.

