Police search for missing 12-year-old Ottawa County boy

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old Ottawa County boy.

Evan Hall was reported missing to the Oak Harbor Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

He was last seen around 7:30 a.m. before school. Police say he was wearing all black.

Hall is 5’6″ and 150 pounds. He has short, buzzed brown hair and green eyes.

Police say they have reason to believe that Hall never actually went to school Wednesday.

If you see Hall or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Oak Harbor Police Department at (419) 898-2055.