New demonstration coming to Cleveland National Air Show for first time in history

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new U.S. Air Force demonstration will be featured this year for the first time in Cleveland National Air Show history.

According to a press release, the show will feature the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Tactical Demonstration on Labor Day Weekend at Burke Lakefront Airport.

Cleveland is one of only 15 cities in North America to host the historic demonstration.

The release described the F-35A as: “The U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter with the world’s most powerful fighter jet engine producing 43,000 pounds of thrust, capable of pushing the F-35A into stomach-jolting 9 G turns at speeds approaching 1,200 mph. In addition, the F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, and unprecedented situational awareness.”

The demonstration will highlight the F-35A Lightining II’s speed, agility and high-g turning with high-speed passes and vertical climbs.

“We are thrilled and honored,” said Air Show Executive Director Kim Dell, “to be a part of the first F-35 Tactical Demonstration tour bringing one of the world’s most advanced aircraft to Cleveland. We were fortunate to have the F-35 make its first appearance at our 2016 Air Show in a Heritage Flight, and we know our loyal Air Show fans will be eager to see what this incredible aircraft is capable of, during its first FULL demo in Cleveland.”

The Thunderbirds will headline this year’s show. They’ll be joined by the U.S. Air Force A-10 Tactical Demonstration, U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute Team, world-famous GEICO Skytypers and more.

For more information on the F-35 Lightning demonstration, click here.

For more on this year’s air show, click here.

41.499320 -81.694361