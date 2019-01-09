× Man indicted on murder charges in death of Ashtabula mom

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A man who was a person of interest in the death of an Ashtabula woman has been indicted on several charges.

According to a release from the prosecuting attorney, on January 8, the Ashtabula County Grand Jury returned a six-count indictment against Jeffrey Stanley related to the murder of his estranged wife, Rand Al Dulaimi.

Stanley was indicted on murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and domestic violence.

Stanley remains behind bars in Youngstown on federal child pornography charges. He pleaded guilty to those charges.

Rand Al Dulaimi’s body was found in July about a mile from Stanley’s house.

Rand’s sister, Rula Al Dulaimi, says she has been waiting for months for the indictment.

“I am so so happy because he should face charges,” Rula Al Dulaimi said. “My sister deserves justice. Her son deserves justice.”

Rula says she has been trying for months to get to the United States so she can give her sister a proper memorial service and visit with her nephew.

“I want to be there and I want to be in court,” Rula said.

