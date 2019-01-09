Man found shot to death outside running car in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Police are asking for information in the shooting death of a man found in a parking lot in Lorain.

According to the Lorain Police Department, it happened Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Herbert Drive.

Police were called to the area at just before 7:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the area.

When they arrived, a woman in the area pointed to a vehicle in the parking lot. It was running, and the driver’s door was open.

Jeremy Mills, 30, was lying facedown outside the vehicle. He was deceased.

The murder is still under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.