Man charged after alleged abuse resulted in death of dog

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — The man allegedly responsible for severely abusing a dog has been charged with both a felony and a misdemeanor.

Mocha, a roughly 2-year-old dog, was rescued on Nov. 13 after suffering injuries that involved every limb, many of them chronic and in various stages of healing.

She had fractures to ribs on both sides of her body, the top of her left leg, her left elbow joint and her pelvis. She also had chronic crush type injuries to multiple bones in her right paw, and she had injuries to her left and right femurs.

Mocha has since been euthanized due to the extent of her injuries.

Wednesday, Quine D. Markins of Minerva was indicted by a grand jury on both felony and misdemeanor charges for prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to court documents.

His next court date has not yet been released.

