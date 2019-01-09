× Looking for a job? Meijer to hire more than 900 employees

CLEVELAND- Are you in the market for a new job? Retailer Meijer has begun hiring more than 900 employees for three Northeast Ohio supercenters. The stores, which are expected to open in late spring, will be located in Avon, Mentor, and Stow.

“Foundations are set, floors are poured, and the walls are up at each of our new Northeast Ohio stores, so every day we’re a little bit closer to opening our first three locations in Greater Cleveland,” Regional Vice President Tom Wilson said. “The opportunity to begin hiring for hourly positions and put together customer-focused teams is the next step in bringing our new neighbors a one-stop shopping solution. We look forward to hiring local team members who can be our future store leaders as we continue to grow in Northeast Ohio.”

The full- and part-time positions available include team leaders, cashiers, cake decorators, customer service, receiving clerks and meat cutters. According to a news release, Meijer offers a generous benefits package to eligible team members, including paid time off, flexible scheduling, paid parental leave and tuition reimbursement. The starting hourly wage varies depending on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer, a family-operated company, opened its first supercenter in Columbus in 1981. For more information about the local job openings, click here.