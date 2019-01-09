Local Italian restaurant offering free meal to federal employees impacted by government shutdown

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland restaurant is showing their support to the federal employees and their families that have been affected by the partial government shutdown.

Family-owned Italian restaurant Lago, located in the East Bank of the Flats, is offering free pasta and meatballs to federal employees and their families.

This deal began Wednesday and can be received by presenting proof of employment to their server at the restaurant.

Lago owners, Fabio and Nicole Salerno, say they came up with the idea after having dinner with their kids and realized how families like theirs could be affected.

The Salernos acknowledged how much federal employees do for the community and urge other businesses to follow suit in helping these families.

Lago is located at 1091 West 10th Street and open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

