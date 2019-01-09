Local city taking action to stop teen vaping ‘epidemic’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The Food and Drug Administration calls the use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices by teenagers an "epidemic."

Now, a local city is taking a stand against the use of devices by juveniles. Under a law passed by North Olmsted City Council, it's illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to possess or use any electronic cigarette or vaping device.

Violators could face a $100 fine and will be placed in a youth diversion program.

Michael Gareau, law director, told us: "We're trying to educate kids, make sure that they make some good decisions so that we don't have some long-lasting effects and some bad choices."

Vaping stores in North Olmsted will now be required to ask younger customers to prove they are at least 18 years old.

Anyone caught illegally selling the products could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The vaping law in North Olmsted comes on the heels of a nationwide study that found that 37% of all high school seniors reported they had vaped in the past year.

"I'm familiar with instances where some kids have used them in the classroom when the teacher wasn't looking, or in the bathroom -- take your pick; it's at every high school," Gareau said.

The sponsor of the new law says one vaping cartridge has about the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.