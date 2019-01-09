× LIVE BLOG: Wintry weather causes slick conditions for rush hour

The return of wintry weather is causing problems on highways and local roads across Northeast Ohio.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 10 a.m. Thursday.

ODOT will have more than 100 trucks on the roads today through Thursday. Trucks will be using salt and plows to treat and clear the roads in Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties.

Several other communities are also under a hazardous weather outlook as the snow and wind continue to pick up across the FOX 8 viewing area.

We will be updating this BLOG with the latest accident reports as you prepare to make your way home from work and school.