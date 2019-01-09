Lake effect continues overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Northeast Ohio is bracing for winter weather.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Geauga County for snow totals of 4-9″ (where lake effect persists). Inland Ashtabula is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Both are in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Here's a look at your overnight forecast:

The pattern that’s kept winter cold and snow stalled is now started to roar to life in the weeks ahead. While there will be minor breaks, the overall “flavor” of the rest of January is shaping up to be on the cold side, perhaps more than making up for the warm first week of 2019.

A minor system may provide a light, minor dust-up of snow on Saturday.

Here's a look at the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

