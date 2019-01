Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- We are getting reports of accidents in parts of Lake County.

State Route 2 westbound, east of Hopkins Road in Mentor, was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a jackknifed semi.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Ashtabula and Geauga counties until 10 a.m. Thursday.

**Video in this story is courtesy of FOX 8 viewer Shirley Patla**