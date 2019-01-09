I-Team: High school student arrested for sex assault was on probation for previous conviction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION, Ohio -- A Vermilion Local High School student, who was arrested Tuesday on several sexual assault charges, was on probation for a previous sexually-related conviction, officials say.

Erie County Sheriff Detective Bob Rieger told the FOX 8 I-Team Wednesday that the 15-year-old was previously convicted of a gross sexual imposition charge. Rieger said the teenager remained on probation.

He was arrested Tuesday and detectives say there are three victims. The victims range in age from 11 to 12.

"It's an unusual case because several of these sex offenses happened on school grounds," Rieger said.

Vermilion Schools Superintendent Philip Pempin said he did not know about the student's previous criminal conviction.

"A lot of times they don't share that with us and that's something we will look at in the future with law enforcement," Pempin said.

He said he sent a letter to parents Tuesday informing them of the incident.

"It's heartbreaking for the kids and families and everyone around them," Pempin said.

The superintendent says they will also be adding another school resource officer as well as putting in a school-based health center.