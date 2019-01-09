I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shots fired at Cleveland police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing gunshots fired at Cleveland Police. This is just the latest in a series of incidents with shots fired at city officers.

This case happened last month and body camera video has just been released to the I-TEAM.

Police said they heard gunshots, got behind a car, and then saw two guys jump out and run.

The video shows officers had started a foot chase and then noticed two men in a driveway. One had a gun.

On that police video, moments later, you can hear two gunshots. Next, the video shows officer had pulled their guns and shouted orders for the suspect to stop. He did not.

Ultimately, police did chase the man down and arrested him without any more trouble.

Police said they found a gun in a driveway.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have now indicted Jamell Perry on six charges.

This comes after a Cleveland officer was shot and wounded in November on E. 121st Street as police responded to a call for someone else who’d been shot.

And, last April, officers had to dive for cover when a van drove by with someone shooting from it.

In the latest case, records show Perry has been convicted twice before on charges of carrying a concealed weapon.

Police call him a person of interest in other crimes involving a gun.

He goes to court next week to begin defending himself on the new charges.