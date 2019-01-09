× Gregg Williams thanks Cleveland Browns fans for their support

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns former interim head coach Gregg Williams thanks the people of Cleveland for their support.

In a statement, released on Twitter by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Williams said,

“I want to personally reach out to all the Cleveland Browns fans to say thank you for your support. It has been an honor to coach this team and we loved living in this community with finest, most passionate fans in the world. I am proud that we were able to help get the Browns back to the winning tradition the fans deserve. I am humbled to have worked for such a storied franchise and will always love the city of Cleveland, this city deserves a winner! Please continue to support this team and the incredible group of men. I wish you all the very best and always remember #ComeGetSome!”

A message from former #Browns interim coach Gregg Williams to the people of Cleveland pic.twitter.com/BZ5v0a8ZAR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2019

Williams’ statement comes just hours after FOX 8 News confirmed that the Browns were parting ways with Williams and hiring Freddie Kitchens as the new head coach.

Williams was named interim head coach when Hue Jackson was let go from the team in October. Williams holds a 5-3 record with the Browns. Their overall record this past season was 7-8-1.

