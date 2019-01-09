× Follow the yellow brick road right into theaters to see ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Click your heels together and follow the yellow brick road right into theaters, because “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to the big screen.

In honor of the beloved film’s 80th anniversary — it was first released in 1939– Dorothy and all of her friends are returning to theaters.

Fathom Events is bringing back the special showing on three dates only: Sunday, January 27; Tuesday, January 29; and Wednesday, January 30.

It’s all a part of the 2019 Turner Classic Movies Big Screen Classics series.

It looks like several theaters across Northeast Ohio will be showing the film. CLICK HERE to type in your zip code to find a location near you.