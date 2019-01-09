‘Don’t let this be you’: Troy Township officials warn residents to drive safely in winter conditions

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Troy Township Fire Department is warning drivers to be cautious as they drive through slick road conditions.

The return of wintry weather is causing problems on highways and local roads across Northeast Ohio.

Troy Township Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of a vehicle flipped over in a ditch.

They warn residents, “Don’t let this be you. Slow down and pay attention to the roads.”

Luckily no one was injured during this incident, however officials say drivers should remain cautious as they travel in hazardous conditions.