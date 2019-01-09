David’s Cauliflower Grits and Spicy Shrimp
Cauliflower Grits and Spicy Shrimp
1 head cauliflower
1 c. milk (2% or whole)
1 tbs butter
Salt & pepper to taste
½ c. parmesan cheese grated
5 shrimp per person (size 13-14 per lb.), peeled and deveined
1 tsp olive oil
3 tbs butter
3 cloves garlic rough minced
¼ tsp red pepper flakes
½ cup dry white wine or white vermouth
Several dashes of your favorite hot sauce
Juice of 1 lemon
2 tbs fresh parsley chopped
Cut head of cauliflower into florets. Using a food processor, pulse florets into grainy, rice size pieces (2 or 3 batches).
Add riced cauliflower to a saucepan with milk, 1tbs butter, a big pinch of kosher salt, and a couple grinds of fresh black pepper. Heat to a simmer over medium to medium high heat. While gently stirring, simmer about 10 minutes. Stir in cheese, cover and set aside (off the heat).
Add olive oil and 3 tbs butter to a large skillet over medium high heat. When butter starts to bubble and foam, add shrimp, garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook 2 minutes. Turn shrimp and cook about a minute.
While shrimp continues to cook, add wine, hot sauce and lemon juice. Cook another minute. Add parsley. Toss shrimp in sauce. Then serve over a nice scoop of cauliflower grits.
Enjoy!