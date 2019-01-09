× David’s Cauliflower Grits and Spicy Shrimp

Cauliflower Grits and Spicy Shrimp

1 head cauliflower

1 c. milk (2% or whole)

1 tbs butter

Salt & pepper to taste

½ c. parmesan cheese grated

5 shrimp per person (size 13-14 per lb.), peeled and deveined

1 tsp olive oil

3 tbs butter

3 cloves garlic rough minced

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

½ cup dry white wine or white vermouth

Several dashes of your favorite hot sauce

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tbs fresh parsley chopped

Cut head of cauliflower into florets. Using a food processor, pulse florets into grainy, rice size pieces (2 or 3 batches).

Add riced cauliflower to a saucepan with milk, 1tbs butter, a big pinch of kosher salt, and a couple grinds of fresh black pepper. Heat to a simmer over medium to medium high heat. While gently stirring, simmer about 10 minutes. Stir in cheese, cover and set aside (off the heat).

Add olive oil and 3 tbs butter to a large skillet over medium high heat. When butter starts to bubble and foam, add shrimp, garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook 2 minutes. Turn shrimp and cook about a minute.

While shrimp continues to cook, add wine, hot sauce and lemon juice. Cook another minute. Add parsley. Toss shrimp in sauce. Then serve over a nice scoop of cauliflower grits.

Enjoy!