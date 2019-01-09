Brook Park deli made Yelp’s top 100 list of best places to eat in United States

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park deli has made Yelp's Top 100 list of best places to eat in the entire country!

Express Deli and Beverage, which is part of a shopping plaza on Smith Road, isn't anything flashy, but it's definitely special.

The deli is a family affair! The Aboukhaled family is originally from Lebanon and said they focus on customer service just as much as they do on food.

Express Deli and Beverage specializes in wraps made in fresh pitas and their best seller is the Reuben wrap.

Yelp makes its top 100 list based on reviews and customer experience.