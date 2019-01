× Cleveland Browns part ways with interim head coach Gregg Williams

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with interim head coach Gregg Williams, our P.J. Ziegler confirmed on Wednesday.

The news comes right after reports Freddie Kitchens will be named the new head coach. That has also been confirmed by FOX 8 News.

Kitchens will be officially named this afternoon.

Williams was named interim head coach when Hue Jackson was let go from the team in October.

