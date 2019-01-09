Browns fans, critics react to team hiring Freddie Kitchens as head coach

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns fans took to social media Wednesday, responding to the the Browns search committee naming interim offensive coach Freddie Kitchens as the team’s next head coach.
This comes after the Browns went 5-3 in their final eight games, after firing head coach Hue Jackson and hiring interim head coach Gregg Williams, and finishing the season 7-8-1.
Cleveland fans and NFL insiders alike expressed their excitement and support of Kitchens online.
Meanwhile, others shared that Kitchens and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield seem to make a great team.
In fact, some league sources said that the search committee FaceTimed Mayfield regarding the coaching decision.
Other fans took to social media to thank Williams for the role he played in the team’s success this past season.
And some fans even took this situation as an opportunity to criticize Jackson one last time.
Unfortunately, not all Browns fans seem to be thrilled with the team’s new decision.
And of course, some fans have already created Kitchens themed t-shirts.
So, as you can see there have been mixed reactions to Kitchens’ hiring across the internet. Some positive, some negative and some just hating on Jackson.
But, what can you expect? Browns fans always have strong opinions.
More on the Cleveland Browns, here.