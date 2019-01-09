Browns fans, critics react to team hiring Freddie Kitchens as head coach

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns fans took to social media Wednesday, responding to the the Browns search committee naming interim offensive coach Freddie Kitchens as the team’s next head coach.

This comes after the Browns went 5-3 in their final eight games, after firing head coach Hue Jackson and hiring interim head coach Gregg Williams, and finishing the season 7-8-1.

Cleveland fans and NFL insiders alike expressed their excitement and support of Kitchens online.

The rise of Freddie Kitchens in the past 10 weeks has been an incredible story. Now an even bigger opportunity awaits him as #Browns head coach. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) January 9, 2019

Dear #Browns: Fly forever with Freddie Kitchens. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) January 8, 2019

#Browns averaged 23.75 ppg in 2018 w/ Freddie Kitchens calling plays. Previous 10 years, we averaged 16.56 pts. Call off the search, grab a tallboy, grab a DC, and have yourself a great weekend pic.twitter.com/KNqXldZTYc — Dave @ BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAYdaveymac) January 4, 2019

Usual challenges ahead, but there’s very little not to like about Browns hiring Freddie Kitchens. He’s confident, aggressive, open-minded and he earned the job the old-fashioned way, by working for it. #Browns — PatMcManamon (@PatMcManamon) January 9, 2019

Meanwhile, others shared that Kitchens and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield seem to make a great team.

A match made in First Energy Stadium! The Baker Mayfield-Freddie Kitchens bromance continues. #Browns pic.twitter.com/0X6TfV3jhE — COACH (@thebillymanziel) January 9, 2019

Keep in mind, of all #Browns coaching candidates Kitchens is only one with strong working relationship with Baker Mayfield and that is HUGE. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 8, 2019

The pair that couldn’t be broken apart #Browns pic.twitter.com/nwU3JPkw94 — Sam @ BIGPLAY (@theSamMad) January 9, 2019

#Browns are hiring Freddie Kitchens as their permanent HC, per ESPN. Baker and Kitchens for years to come in Cleveland. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2019

In fact, some league sources said that the search committee FaceTimed Mayfield regarding the coaching decision.

Per @PatMcManamon the #Browns FaceTimed Baker into interviews and no doubt did not hurt Freddie at all . — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) January 9, 2019

Other fans took to social media to thank Williams for the role he played in the team’s success this past season.

You took our undisciplined, beaten down, dismantled team…grabbed us out from under the scum of the earth to help prepare, motivate and get this young #Browns team focused each & every game to finish off the season 5-3. Thank you Gregg Williams and best of luck‼️

– Cleveland pic.twitter.com/IpDZP5aVlO — Everything Is Earned🎙 (@CLESportsPod) January 9, 2019

Just want to say THANK YOU to Gregg Williams for stepping up during the coaching change this past season and making us #Browns fans proud.. you did a great job developing some of our young defensive players into stars.. the DAWGPOUND is grateful and wish you the best of luck — Mullins.. Feeling Dangerous (@62010Mullins) January 9, 2019

Huge thanks to Gregg Williams for helping bring back real football to Cleveland, OH last year. https://t.co/pgQ886jkjY — Dave @ BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAYdaveymac) January 9, 2019

And some fans even took this situation as an opportunity to criticize Jackson one last time.

The #Browns are officially hiring Hue Jackson as assistance to the head sanitation engineer at the team office in Berea. You heard it first here @Reflog_18 — Nick (@iitsnick) January 8, 2019

Hue Jackson was a plague https://t.co/ZXqxXwbrpf — Will Hunting (@_RonnieBass) January 9, 2019

Unfortunately, not all Browns fans seem to be thrilled with the team’s new decision.

So Hue Jackson gets to keep his job after going 0-16 but Gregg Williams gets let go after going 5-3? pic.twitter.com/qfeZOVXRIa — Michael Gast (@mikegast64) January 9, 2019

Not a great year to replace a head coach, but in #Browns case – as the 2nd half of the season proved – anything is better than Hue Jackson. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 8, 2019

I'm ride or die with John Dorsey and he's given me no reason to have anything but the utmost faith in his decision making. That said, I can't help but feel like from a comic book perspective we've just given Gregg Williams a fairly standard Super Villain origin story. #Browns pic.twitter.com/qvK7YiAXhy — Mike Polk Jr. (@mikepolkjr) January 9, 2019

And of course, some fans have already created Kitchens themed t-shirts.

Welcome to Cleveland Freddie Kitchens!! Let all the pun begin. 🙌😎 😂😂 Friends at @OhioAllegiance have these on sale for $16 this week, ships in 1-3 days. Site: https://t.co/exUdk3PlBB pic.twitter.com/uA035cMakM — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 9, 2019

So, as you can see there have been mixed reactions to Kitchens’ hiring across the internet. Some positive, some negative and some just hating on Jackson.

But, what can you expect? Browns fans always have strong opinions.

More on the Cleveland Browns, here.