Ashtabula approves first new hotel in 99 years, expected to open 2020

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The city of Ashtabula will open a new hotel for the first time in 99 years.

The City Council of Ashtabula announced Wednesday that they unanimously approved a 10 year, 75% tax abatement for the city’s first hotel in 99 years.

The Rived Bend Hotel will be a 25,000 square foot, 26-room, all suite hotel located at the corner of West 6th Street and Goodwill Drive. This is just off of the main shopping and dining district of historic Bridge Street.

The property is “an ideal setting for the town’s overnight guests” due to its access to 30 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, as well as close proximity to Walnut Beach Park, Geneva-on-the-Lake and the area’s popular wineries.

In fact, the River Bend Hotel will include a first-floor wine bar, as well as many other amenities such as a 500 SF conference room, a fitness center, two connecting family suites and a combined lobby and gathering space with fireplace.

The second through fourth floors are comprised of upscale suites with eat-in kitchenettes and panoramas of Lake Erie.

River Bend Hotel will also feature the region’s only scenic rooftop wine bar.

The $5 million project is receiving a $3.1 million loan from Erie Bank and will be further financed by public founds from the city, county and the Ashtabula County 503 Corporation.

Groundbreaking is expected in May 2019, followed by a grand opening in the first quarter of 2020.