Akron police issue warning about buying/selling items on social media

AKRON- The Akron Police Department is warning residents about buying/selling items on social media after several victims reported thefts and robberies during a transaction.

Akron police say they have taken eight police reports since December 30, involving people trying to sell cell phones or other electronics in the Hillwood Homes area of Akron.

According to police, the streets mostly involved include Donald Avenue, Virginia Avenue, Barbara Avenue, and Sylvan Avenue. The thefts and robberies appear to be committed by several people, possibly a group working together.

In these cases, the victims told police they either listed an item they wanted to buy or were looking to sell on social media sites. The victims then agreed to meet the potential buyer/seller at a location of the suspect’s choice. When the victim arrived, the buyer/seller is not in a vehicle and asks to see the item or the cash. Then the suspect will grab either the device or money and take off.

During the most recent incident the suspect acted like he was reaching for a handgun; however, no gun was seen.

The suspects are black males in their late teens to early twenties.

Akron police are offering the following tips when buying or selling items on social media sites:

• Review the buyer or seller’s profile before agreeing to meet.

• Communicate with the buyer or seller through the social media site only.

• Choose carefully where you agree to meet. Select a location that is a public place, well light, surveillance cameras, and a large amount of traffic.

• Never agree to meet at their residence and don’t invite people to your residence.

• If you agree to meet them at a public place, take a family member or friend. Never go alone.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts or robberies is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.