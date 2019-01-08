Troopers find drugs, gun in vehicle following high-speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop an SUV for speeding along I-90 early Tuesday morning, the vehicle lead troopers on a chase reaching speeds of up to 100 miles-per-hour.

OSHP attempted to stop the vehicle around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The driver took off before exiting at Superior Ave.

When the SUV reached E. 25th St., the driver and a passenger tried to run away.

Troopers said they took the driver into custody, but were unable to locate the passenger.

Troopers searched the vehicle and said they found marijuana, cocaine, and heroin inside along with a gun.

Neither the vehicle or the gun was reported stolen.

The identity of the driver was not immediately available Tuesday morning.