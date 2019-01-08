Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of lottery winner

BARBERTON, Ohio– U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a lottery winner.

Isaac Carson Jr. was shot and killed outside of Lady Luck’s Pub on Cleveland’s east side on June 5. U.S. Marshals said the homicide happened after a fight in his car.

Michael Ward, 19, had been wanted for aggravated murder since early last month. He was found hiding in a Barberton home Tuesday morning.

“Our task force will continue to work night and day to ensure that violent criminals like Michael Ward are taken off the streets and held accountable for their actions,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release.

Carson was a barber and father of two. He had recently won $50,000 on a lottery ticket.