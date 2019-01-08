Susan Boyle gets ‘Golden Buzzer’ on return to ‘America’s Got Talent’

Susan Boyle returned to the stage on “America’s Got Talent” and received the prestigious “Golden Buzzer.”

She received a standing ovation from the audience and judges after her moving performance of “Wild Horses.”

“I can’t think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than you if I’m being honest with you,” Simon Cowell told Boyle. “You’re the one.”

“You are what this show is,” Howie Mandell added.

“I just want to say what an absolute honor and pleasure it is to be sitting and listening to you. Your angelic voice,” Mel B. said.

“I want to be the woman to give you something that you deserve,” she said as she stood up and hit the “Golden Buzzer.”

“I’m very happy and very humble,” Boyle said of the accolades following her performance.

Boyle got world-wide attention back in 2009 when she wowed the audience with her powerful performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” on “Britain’s Got Talent.” She made it to the finals of the series but was beaten out by a dance group.

Boyle said she decided to compete on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” in hopes of being a “champion” for others.

“A champion for those who maybe don’t have the confidence to do things, for those who don’t have a voice, the ones who people tend to ignore, I feel like I’m a champion for them,” she said. “Coming in second doesn’t meant you lost, it’s an unfulfilled promise.”

“I’m excited to show Simon how much I’ve grown since the last time he saw me. It’s my golden opportunity to have that promise fulfilled,” she said.

Boyle’s 2009 debut studio album called “I Dreamed a Dream” became the biggest selling album in the world for 2009.

She went on to release several more albums and received two Grammy nominations.