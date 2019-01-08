Social media helps police track down suspect in armed robbery at gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio -- The Lake County sheriff says a gunman, who held up a gas station on Monday, has been arrested.

Investigators say it was social media that allowed them to identify the man, then track him down.

The gunman is accused of holding up a Marathon gas station in Painesville Township Monday afternoon, before fleeing with a bag of cash.

After the sheriff's office posted photos on its Facebook page, a number of people were able to identify him despite his face being partially covered. They were able to identify him through his clothing that included a distinctive leather coat and women's gloves.

Brian Paul Snyder, 28, of Painesville Township, was arrested Tuesday morning at a motel in Euclid after a series of events that were triggered by a witness who saw images of the Marathon robbery on Facebook, spotted Snyder and followed him to Euclid.

"My long time in the business tells me there's probably drugs involved; he's a pretty desperate guy, which tells he's a dangerous guy too," said Sheriff Dan Dunlap.

Snyder is being held without bond in the Lake County Jail.

