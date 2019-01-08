CORTLAND, Ohio– Authorities are surveying damage after a possible tornado touchdown in Trumbull County Tuesday morning.

Cortland police reported cloud rotation. Officers came across downed power lines and trees in the area of High Street.

The Bazetta Township Police Department said the tornado sirens were activated at about 10:30 a.m. There was debris on Everett Hull Road, but no major structural damage.

The Cleveland National Weather Service said a team will assess the damage and release additional information later this afternoon.

Aaron Chine, owner of The Box Gallery, was fishing on Mosquito Lake shortly after 10 a.m. when he snapped a photo of the funnel cloud.

Joshua Nelson, of Cortland, posted video as he checked out the damage. The clip shows trees on vehicles and branches scattered across the ground.