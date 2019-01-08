Norton police arrest one man, issue warrants for two others in theft from Boy Scout troop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON, Ohio -- Norton police have made one arrest and are searching for two additional suspects in the theft of camping gear from Boy Scout Troop 132.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, Ronald Ledford, 19, has been charged; David Meese, 20, and David Cozart, 43, have warrants for their arrests.

The equipment was stolen from the storage shed at the United Methodist Church where it had been stored.

The break-in was discovered in the week between Christmas and New Year's.

Tents, tarps, backpacks and small stoves were all taken.

Click here for more on the GoFundMe account created to help the troop.

41.029222 -81.638179