Suspect took opioids in armed robbery at Olmsted Falls Drug Mart

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio-- The Olmsted Falls Police Department held a news conference Tuesday morning about a recent armed robbery.

The suspect jumped the pharmacy counter at the Drug Mart Monday afternoon and demanded medications, police said. No one was injured.

Police Chief Odis Rogers said the man stole opioids.

"(I'm) impressed by the response of Drug Mart employees for their ability to remain safe and being great witnesses in the investigation. Despite being shaken up, they were able to provide many details about the suspect, his behavior and the event," Rogers said in a news release.

Authorities are investigating whether it's related to the robbery of the Drug Mart in Brunswick Hills several weeks ago.

Officers are canvassing the area for more surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olmsted Falls Police Det. Hartman at 440-427-2328.