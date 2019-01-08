Newbury plans merger with West Geauga Local Schools in 2020

NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Newbury Local Schools announced its plan to merge with West Geauga Local Schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Newbury Schools Board of Education said it has been studying declining enrollment and the financial impacts for a few years. Administrators were also considering the Berkshire School District.

“We recommended West Geauga for a number of factors, but the most important consideration was the breadth and quality of student programs from AP and college-prep classes, to clubs and sports that enhance character and build life-long skills,” Newbury Local Schools said in a statement on Tuesday.

With enrollment around 300 students, the district said it is no longer economically feasible to remain independent.

The Newbury and West Geauga school boards will need to pass resolutions recommending the merger for the Geauga County Educational Service Center to consider. The should happen by July 2019.