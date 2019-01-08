Nationwide search underway for teen mother, baby and toddler who vanished from foster home

MONROE, Ga. — A nationwide search is underway for a 16-year-old mother and her two children.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that Kenyah Edwards vanished from her foster home near Monroe, Ga., three days before Christmas. Her children, Shariah, 1, and Kensharri, 2, are also missing.

Siding on her home indicates she went out a window and down a garage, said investigators.

“We’re concerned with the juveniles, the babies simply because they are so young and make sure that the mom and that the babies have care,” Walton County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Kirk McElroy told Fox 5 Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office is working with the FBI and authorities in New York, where the teen has family. Authorities say she doesn’t drive or have a license.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:

— Kenyah Randall-Edwards is described as being 5’4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

— Kensharri Randall-Edwards is 2’6″ tall and weighs around 25 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

— Shariah Randall-Edwards is 2’0″ tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia at 1-770-267-6557 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Read more here.