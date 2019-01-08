Maple Heights police investigating deadly shooting of 17-year-old boy

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Maple Heights Police Department on Tuesday said it is investigating the deadly shooting of a teenager.

According to a release from police, at around 5:39 p.m., the police department received a call from a woman who said a male had been shot.

Officers responded to Reddington Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy in the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he passed away.

Anyone with information related to this shooting, is asked to please call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com