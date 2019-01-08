Man wanted by police after being caught on video licking family’s doorbell

SALINAS, Calif. — A man is wanted after a California family caught a creepy surprise on their security video.

KION reports that Saturday morning, a man police identify Roberto Daniel Arroyo, spent about three hours licking the Dungan family’s doorbell and milling around their yard.

The homeowners were out of town at the time, but their children were home.

The kids didn’t wake up to the noise. But the family’s surveillance system notifies them when there is movement in the front of their home. After they later watched the footage, they were shocked.

The video also showed the man appearing to relieve himself. Police said he took an extension cord from the front yard, but the neighbors found it the next morning.

“You kind of laugh about it afterward, because technically he didn’t harm anybody,” said mom Sylvia Dungan. “He didn’t break anything.”

Police are still looking Arroyo, who could face petty theft and prowling charges.

