Lorain County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio– The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman.

Julie Parks was last seen at her home in Columbia Station on Jan. 6 at about 9 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Parks suffered a traumatic brain injury and gets disoriented easily.

Parks is 5 foot 11 and weighs 154. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and wears prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 440-329-3875 or the Lorain County Central Dispatch Center at 440-329-3710.