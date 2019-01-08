Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

LIVE: Wicked January weather brings severe thunderstorm warning, winter weather advisory

Posted 3:07 pm, January 8, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:17PM, January 8, 2019

Strong storms are making their way through parts of Northeast Ohio.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Trumbull County until 4:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit counties until 4:45 p.m.

It was just confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Trumbull County on Tuesday.

It started in Champion Township and ended in Cortland at about 10:25 a.m. The estimated wind speed was between 95 and 100 mph. The twister was about 75 yards wide.

(Photo courtesy: Aaron Chine)

No injuries were reported.

Temperatures will plummet after these storms and snow is on the way. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Geauga and Ashtabula counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service,  there could be snow accumulation through
Wednesday of 3 to 6 inches. Snow will increase again Wednesday evening with total accumulations through Thursday morning of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph tonight then up to 30 mph on Wednesday.

