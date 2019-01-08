LIVE: Wicked January weather brings severe thunderstorm warning, winter weather advisory

Strong storms are making their way through parts of Northeast Ohio.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Trumbull County until 4:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit counties until 4:45 p.m.

It was just confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Trumbull County on Tuesday.

It started in Champion Township and ended in Cortland at about 10:25 a.m. The estimated wind speed was between 95 and 100 mph. The twister was about 75 yards wide.

No injuries were reported.

Temperatures will plummet after these storms and snow is on the way. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Geauga and Ashtabula counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, there could be snow accumulation through

Wednesday of 3 to 6 inches. Snow will increase again Wednesday evening with total accumulations through Thursday morning of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph tonight then up to 30 mph on Wednesday.

