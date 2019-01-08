Investigators to provide update on triple homicide suspect arrested in Lakewood

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla.– Detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon on a triple homicide. It is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Shelby John Nealy, 25, was arrested Thursday night in Lakewood, Ohio in connection with the murders of his in-laws.

The bodies of Richard Louis Ivancic, 71; his wife, Laura Ann Ivancic, 59; and and their son, Nicholas James Ivancic, 25, were found at their home in Tarpon Springs, Florida on New Year’s Day. Police said they believe the murders happened on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20.

Nealy’s wife, 21-year-old Jamie Nicole Ivancic, is considered missing under suspicious circumstances.

On Sunday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office found a body buried in the yard of their house in Port Richey.

Investigators said they tracked Nealy, who also goes by Shelby Svensen, to Lakewood using pawn transactions and purchases at Home Depot.

Nealy was taken into custody at a house on Newman Avenue, where police also located a vehicle registered to Laura Ivancic. Nealy’s two young children were also at the home. They are now in the case of Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

