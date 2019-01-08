× Indoor activities to beat the winter blues in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– If you’re looking for a way to deal with the winter blues, we have suggestions.

(Check the websites for hours and prices.)

Bowling, arcades, climbing and more:

16-Bit Bar and Arcade

15012 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

More than 40 games. Kids permitted on Sundays.

Alien Vacation Mini Golf

260 S. Court St., Medina

Located next to Castle Noel

Bay Lanes

27229 Wolf Rd., Bay Village

Classic, retro bowling.

Climb Cleveland

2190 Professor St., Cleveland

Bouldering, yoga and dancing.

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Bowling and restaurant. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Only 21+ at the bar.

Fairview Lanes

21847 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park

Opening bowling and cosmic bowling.

Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar

4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

21+ after 7 p.m.

Main Event

25605 Chester Rd., Avon

Bowling, video games, laser tag, zip line and shuffleboard.

Mahall’s 20 Lanes

13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood

Bowling, pinball and live music.

Park Centre Lanes

7313 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton

Glow bowling, open bowling and leagues.

Play: CLE

38525 Chester Rd., Avon

Zip line, climbing wall, ropes course and ninja warrior course.

Punch Bowl Social Club

1086 W. 11th St., Cleveland

Mini golf, bowling, table games and vintage arcade. Ages 21+ after 10 p.m.

Ray’s Indoor Bike Park

9801 Walford Ave., Cleveland

Different levels of difficulty. Bringing your own bike is encouraged.

Scene 75

3688 Center Rd., Brunswick

Arcade, go-karts, laser tag, black light mini golf, bumper cars and mini bowling.

Sky Zone

Locations in Highland Heights, Boston Heights, Westlake, Hudson and Canton

Attractions vary by location.

Stonehedge Family Fun Center

580 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron

Bowling and arcade.

Superelectric Pinball Parlor

6500 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

More than 20 games. Sunday is family day.

Wickliffe Lanes

30315 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe

Open bowling, leagues and billiards.

Zip City USA

9960 OH-43, Streetsboro

Zip line and trampoline park.

Museums:

Akron Art Museum

1 S. High St., Akron

Akron Children’s Museum

216 S. Main St., Akron

Canton Museum of Art

1001 Market Ave. N., Canton

Children’s Museum of Cleveland

3813 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Cleveland Botanical Gardens

11030 East Blvd., Cleveland

Cleveland History Center

10825 East Blvd., Cleveland

Includes Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum and Euclid Beach Park Grand Carousel

Cleveland Museum of Art

11150 East Blvd., Cleveland

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

1 Wade Oval Dr., Cleveland

Great Lakes Science Center

601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland

MAPS Air Museum

2260 International Pkwy., North Canton

Pro Football Hall of Fame

2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

East 9th St., Cleveland