Indoor activities to beat the winter blues in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND– If you’re looking for a way to deal with the winter blues, we have suggestions.
(Check the websites for hours and prices.)
Bowling, arcades, climbing and more:
16-Bit Bar and Arcade
15012 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
More than 40 games. Kids permitted on Sundays.
Alien Vacation Mini Golf
260 S. Court St., Medina
Located next to Castle Noel
Bay Lanes
27229 Wolf Rd., Bay Village
Classic, retro bowling.
Climb Cleveland
2190 Professor St., Cleveland
Bouldering, yoga and dancing.
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
Bowling and restaurant. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Only 21+ at the bar.
Fairview Lanes
21847 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park
Opening bowling and cosmic bowling.
Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar
4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
21+ after 7 p.m.
Main Event
25605 Chester Rd., Avon
Bowling, video games, laser tag, zip line and shuffleboard.
Mahall’s 20 Lanes
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood
Bowling, pinball and live music.
Park Centre Lanes
7313 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton
Glow bowling, open bowling and leagues.
Play: CLE
38525 Chester Rd., Avon
Zip line, climbing wall, ropes course and ninja warrior course.
Punch Bowl Social Club
1086 W. 11th St., Cleveland
Mini golf, bowling, table games and vintage arcade. Ages 21+ after 10 p.m.
Ray’s Indoor Bike Park
9801 Walford Ave., Cleveland
Different levels of difficulty. Bringing your own bike is encouraged.
Scene 75
3688 Center Rd., Brunswick
Arcade, go-karts, laser tag, black light mini golf, bumper cars and mini bowling.
Sky Zone
Locations in Highland Heights, Boston Heights, Westlake, Hudson and Canton
Attractions vary by location.
Stonehedge Family Fun Center
580 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron
Bowling and arcade.
Superelectric Pinball Parlor
6500 Detroit Ave., Cleveland
More than 20 games. Sunday is family day.
Wickliffe Lanes
30315 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe
Open bowling, leagues and billiards.
Zip City USA
9960 OH-43, Streetsboro
Zip line and trampoline park.
Museums:
Akron Art Museum
1 S. High St., Akron
Akron Children’s Museum
216 S. Main St., Akron
Canton Museum of Art
1001 Market Ave. N., Canton
Children’s Museum of Cleveland
3813 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
Cleveland Botanical Gardens
11030 East Blvd., Cleveland
Cleveland History Center
10825 East Blvd., Cleveland
Includes Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum and Euclid Beach Park Grand Carousel
Cleveland Museum of Art
11150 East Blvd., Cleveland
Cleveland Museum of Natural History
1 Wade Oval Dr., Cleveland
Great Lakes Science Center
601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland
MAPS Air Museum
2260 International Pkwy., North Canton
Pro Football Hall of Fame
2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
East 9th St., Cleveland