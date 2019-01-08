I-Team: Vermilion High School student arrested, facing sexual assault charges

VERMILION, Ohio– The Erie County sheriff has confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that a high school student was arrested Tuesday and is facing several sexual assault charges.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says the 15-year-old faces charges by his department and Vermilion police.

The incidents are alleged to have happened on school grounds as well as at another location.

The sheriff says he believes there is more than one victim.

A mother, who contacted FOX 8 News, said her daughter is a victim and she is extremely upset.

The district sent a letter to parents saying, “A Vermilion High School student has been suspended and we are moving toward expulsion as the student is facing several counts of sexual assault. When we learned of these allegations, we immediately reported them to the appropriate authorities and we are cooperating fully….”

The letter goes on to say, “We realize that these are serious and disturbing allegations and we are doing everything we can to ascertain the truth and respond accordingly.”

The district said any student who feels unsafe or sees an unsafe situation should tell a teacher or administrator or anonymously share the information via text or call to the SaferOh tip-line at 844-723-3764.

**Read the entire letter, here**