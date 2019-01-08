Guns stolen in Coventry Township burglary

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Several firearms were taken from a Coventry Township home during a burglary Monday night.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house on Chenoweth Road shortly after 11 p.m.

The suspects stole cash, a 12-gauge shotgun, three rifles and numerous other firearms. The burglars also damaged vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said detectives are investigating the possibility the burglary is connected to another incident involving the same victim.

Anyone with information should call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2131.