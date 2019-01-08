Fox Recipe Box: Chicken Corn Chowder

CLEVELAND, Oh – Chicken corn chowder is a thick, rich and yummy bowl of winter comfort food. Country chef Lee Ann Miller says its a favorite in her house and she shared her recipe with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Chicken Corn Chowder

1-1/2 cup butter

½ cup onion, diced

2-3 cloves fresh garlic, minced

½ cup all purpose flour

32 ounces chicken broth

1-1/2 cup Yukon potatoes, cubed

½ cup carrots, diced

½ cup celery, diced

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped fine

2 teaspoons jalapeño, minced

2 cups half & half

3 cups frozen or fresh corn

2 teaspoons kosher salt

fresh ground pepper, to taste

1- 14.5 canned chicken, drained (or rotisserie chicken, deboned and chopped)

1 pound bacon, chopped, fried and drained

½ pound extra sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded

In a small saucepan boil cubed potatoes until tender, drain and set aside. In a large soup kettle, melt 1 stick of butter and sauté onion and garlic. Slowly add flour to make a roux. While stirring with a wire whisk, slowly add the chicken broth. Add carrots, celery, parsley, and jalapeño. Allow to simmer 20 minutes. Add half & half, corn, cooked potatoes, salt, pepper and chicken. Allow to simmer 10-15 minutes. Do not boil. Cut up remaining ½ stick butter and stir into soup. Top each individual bowl with bacon and cheese. Serve with Ritz crackers too!