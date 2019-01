CLEVELAND– It’s been a ruff season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. and Channing Frye posed for photos with puppies at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Monday.

The puppy theme continued when Love and his own pooch, Vestry, joined the Cavs Kids Club for an advanced screening of “A Dog’s Way Home.”

The Cavs host the Indiana Pacers Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena. The team has lost nine straight and has the worst record in the NBA at 8-32.

