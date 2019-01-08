Dad creates app that makes it impossible for kids to ignore parents’ texts

A new app, developed by a father, makes it impossible for kids to ignore their texts.

WGHP reports that the Android app, ReplyASAP, was developed by Nick Herbert, a father who wanted to make sure parents don’t have to wait or worry when their children ignored their texts.

With the app, anytime a cell phone gets a text from another connected user, the phone locks down until the text is answered or at least read. If the phone is set to silent, the app will set off an alarm.

The app has been downloaded more than 75,000 times. It’s free, but there are additional features available for a charge.

For more on the app, click here.