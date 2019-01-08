Cuyahoga Falls police ask for info on missing 17-year-old girl

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is asking for information on a missing 17-year-old girl.

Kayla Ramirez was reported missing on Monday. Police said she may have left the house with a bag of clothes, but she did not take her cell phone.

Family said this is out of character for Kayla.

The junior at Cuyahoga Falls High School is 5 foot 3 and weighs 95 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her current location is asked to call Cuyahoga Falls at 330-928-2181 as soon as possible. Any other tips can go to Detectives Anders and McIlvain at 330-971-8334.