Cleveland Heights woman, believed to be oldest person in America, passes away at 114

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A Northeast Ohio woman, believed to be the oldest person in America, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 114.

Emmanuel Baptist Church told FOX 8 News Lessie Brown died at home. The church is handling the funeral arrangements for Brown.

Last May, Brown, who was 113 years old at the time, became the oldest person in America, according to the Gerontology Research Group in Sandy Springs, Georgia. following the death of a Pennsylvania woman who was 114 years old.

The Cleveland Heights woman turned 114 this past September.

FOX 8 News spoke to Brown's family last May. They told us, in the end, there's no gimmick, no secret to lasting life. They said love is the greatest ingredient for a life well-lived.

