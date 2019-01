× 77-year-old woman injured during Cleveland carjacking

CLEVELAND– A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital following a carjacking on Cleveland’s east side.

It happened near the Dollar General on St. Clair Avenue near East 157th Street just before 2 p.m.

Cleveland police said a juvenile suspect, who was armed with an airsoft pistol, was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

The victim was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with unknown injuries.