Winter Weather Advisory in effect through morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Summit, Portage, Trumbull and Stark counties through 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service says there could be freezing rain and sleet in areas with ice accumulations of a light glaze. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute with slippery roads.

**For more on this alert, click here**

A cloudy start to your work week. Expect spotty showers in the early part of the day followed by rain at night.

Temperatures will soar back to around 50°. Temperatures come crashing down as a strong cold front moves in Monday night. Falling temps expected Tuesday with the chance of a few rain/snow showers around. Then we turn our attention to lake effect snow middle of the week. Stay tuned!

There are some signs that the pattern will feature colder temperatures, but there are still no definitive signs of any long stretches of arctic cold.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: